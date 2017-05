Fujiyama Nursery, located at 20813 Valley Blvd. in Walnut, is closing on May 31 after 53 years in business. The inventory includes fruit trees, bonsai trees and heirloom vegetables. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call (909) 595-4421. (Photo by Lauren Kashiwabara)

