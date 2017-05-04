Fiesta Matsuri This Sunday at JACCC

The annual Fiesta Matsuri, a multiethnic celebration of children, will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

The event immerses families in the vibrant traditions of Día de los Niños and Kodomo no Hi through art, dance, and song. Enjoy a free day of workshops and performances for the whole family. Sandino González-Flores will serve as emcee.

JACCC Plaza Performances

11:15 a.m. — Nishi Child Development Center

11:40 AM – Ukuleles for Little Tokyo Youth Group

12:10 PM – Grupo Danza Azteca Ajolote

12:40 p.m. — Plaza de la Raza Mariachi Ensemble

1:10 p.m. — North Torrance Youth Musicians Ensemble

1:40 p.m. — Fujima Kansuma

2:10 p.m. — Kitsune Taiko

2:45 p.m. — Folklórico Del Mar

3:25 p.m. — Matsubayashi Shorin-Ryu of Little Tokyo

Closing — FandangObon Odori (preceded by workshop at 2:15 p.m. in Garden Room B)

Cultural Room Workshops

11:30 a.m. — Kizuna’s “Thank You Very Mochi” book reading

12:30 p.m. — Fugetsu-Do mochi-making workshop

2 p.m. — Tortilla-making workshop

Arts and Crafts

Self-Help Graphics & Art

Kizuna

Tanabata Festival

Bunka Shodo Calligraphy

For updates and more information, visit www.jaccc.org.