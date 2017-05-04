Fiesta Matsuri This Sunday at JACCC

The annual Fiesta Matsuri, a multiethnic celebration of children, will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.
The event immerses families in the vibrant traditions of Día de los Niños and Kodomo no Hi through art, dance, and song. Enjoy a free day of workshops and performances for the whole family. Sandino González-Flores will serve as emcee.
JACCC Plaza Performances
11:15 a.m. — Nishi Child Development Center
11:40 AM – Ukuleles for Little Tokyo Youth Group
12:10 PM – Grupo Danza Azteca Ajolote
12:40 p.m. — Plaza de la Raza Mariachi Ensemble
1:10 p.m. — North Torrance Youth Musicians Ensemble
1:40 p.m. — Fujima Kansuma
2:10 p.m. — Kitsune Taiko
2:45 p.m. — Folklórico Del Mar
3:25 p.m. — Matsubayashi Shorin-Ryu of Little Tokyo
Closing — FandangObon Odori (preceded by workshop at 2:15 p.m. in Garden Room B)
Cultural Room Workshops
11:30 a.m. — Kizuna’s “Thank You Very Mochi” book reading
12:30 p.m. — Fugetsu-Do mochi-making workshop
2 p.m. — Tortilla-making workshop
Arts and Crafts
Self-Help Graphics & Art
Kizuna
Tanabata Festival
Bunka Shodo Calligraphy
For updates and more information, visit www.jaccc.org.