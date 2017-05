GARDENA — The annual Fujimatsuri Bazaar will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena.

The event will feature food booths, games for kids, entertainment, a country store, a craft boutique, a plant sale, and temple tours.

Free and open to the public. For more information, call (310) 327-9400.