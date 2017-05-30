Go Down Memory Lane with Kanzaki Lounge

SAN FRANCISCO — “Going Down Memory Lane with Kanzaki Lounge” will be held on Saturday, June 24, from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Imperial Room, Hotel Kabuki, Post and Laguna streets in San Francisco Japantown.

The event, a fundraiser for the 44th annual Nihonmachi Street Fair, will feature Kanzaki’s original house band, Pulse. Opening the evening and getting the party started will be the Soul-Inspired Line Dancers.

“Kanzaki Lounge – it was the place to be back in the day,” event organizers said. “A local watering hole in the heart of S.F. Japantown where we made lifelong friends, celebrated milestones in our lives and listened to great music. It’s part of our history, part of J-Town history, and there will never be another Kanzaki Lounge — that is for sure.

“For one night we are bringing together the friends, our community family to celebrate and give our heartfelt appreciation to the family that provided us a place to gather and call home.

“Join us … to thank the Kanzakis — Sumi, her late husband Paul, Ron and Kenny — for all that they did for us, our communities and especially for the Nihonmachi Street Fair.

“Opening up the evening, special performances by Colette Ikemi, Cookie Wong, CJ Starr, Jane Medina Nakashita, Mark Zannini, Carey M. Huang and Derek Tong. You’ll dance the night away with the dynamic sounds of Rendezvous.”

Everyone is encouraged to support local restaurants and have a bite to eat before attending.

The cost is $50 for single tickets ($60 after June 12), $200 for reserved table for four ($240 after June 12), $1,000 for table for 10 ($1,200 after June 12.

The Nihonmachi Street Fair will be held on the weekend of Aug. 5 and 6.

For more information, call (415) 771-9861, email [email protected] or visit www.nihonmachistreetfair.org.