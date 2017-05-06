Hotcakes in Hollywood

The Spring Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be held on Sunday, May 7, at the Hollywood Japanese Cultural Institute, 3939 Middlebury St. (off 101 Freeway’s Vermont exit), Los Angeles.

For a $7 donation, enjoy a meal of hotcakes, ham and eggs, orange juice and coffee. Eat in or take out.

Representatives of Little Tokyo Service Center will be available to assist with phone bill issues (bring a copy) and information for advanced health care directive planning.

For more information, call (310) 413-6220 or email [email protected]