Introduction to the Way of Tea

“The Art of Tea,” a cultural lecture series at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, continues with an Edosenke tea ceremony on Sunday, May 7, at 1 p.m. and an Ogasawara Sencha School ceremony on Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m.

The Japanese tea ceremony, also called the way of tea (chado), is a cultural activity involving the ceremonial preparation and presentation of matcha, powdered green tea. The major tea schools include Omotesenke, Urasenke, Edosenke, and Ogasawara Sencha School.

Tickets: $25. The series is being held in conjunction with the “Sado, Kado, Shodo” exhibition running through May 14 at JACCC’s George J. Doizaki Gallery.

For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org.