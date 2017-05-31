Jazz in Japantown

“Jazzin’ Up: Shakuhachi Interpretations,” featuring recording artist John Kaizan Neptune (pictured) on shakuhachi and Eien Hunter-Ishikawa on taiko and vibraphone, will be presented on Monday, June 5, at the Blue Whale, Weller Court Plaza, third floor, 123 Astronaut E.S. Onizuka St., Suite 301 in Little Tokyo. Doors open at 8 p.m.; concert starts at 9 p.m., followed by second set at 10 p.m. Cover charge: $10. Presented by the Japan Foundation. For more information, visit www.bluewhalemusic.com.

