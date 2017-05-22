Kazuo Masuda Memorial Post to Observe Memorial Day

WESTMINSTER — Kazuo Masuda Memorial VFW Post 3670, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will hold its annual Memorial Day service on Monday, May 29, at 3 p.m. at Westminster Memorial Park, 14801 Beach Blvd. in Westminster.

“Please join us as we honor and pay respect to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said a spokesperson for the post. “Memorial Day is a day set aside by this country to remember all those who were killed in action in all of America’s wars, a reminder of the thousands still held as prisoners of war or missing in action. We pay tribute to the deceased members of VFW Post 3670 and all deceased veterans at the gravesite of S/Sgt. Kazuo Masuda.”

The keynote speaker will be Kirk H. Nakamura, assistant presiding judge of the Superior Court of California, County of Orange, as well as the current president of the California Asian Pacific American Judges Association.

Refreshments will be served courtesy of the philanthropic organization So-Phi’s.

For further information, contact Allen Goya at (714) 328-1915 or [email protected]