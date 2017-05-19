Komae Scholarships Awarded at AACCS Luncheon

MONTEBELLO — On May 6 at the Quiet Cannon Event Center in Montebello, the 2017 Ryo and Jean Komae Scholarships were awarded at the Afternoon of Kindness Luncheon hosted by the Asian American Christian Counseling Service (AACCS), New Dawn Christian Family Services and Logos Evangelical Seminary.

The Komae Scholarships are awarded to help the next generation of mental health clinicians who have a heart to serve in the Asian American community.

Since 2011, 13 scholarships have been awarded to graduate students in marriage and family therapy, social work and clinical psychology programs. Many of these graduates are now practicing in mental health settings across Southern California.

This year’s recipients are: Kay Nahm, a first-year student at Fuller Theological Seminary who is studying to receive her MS in martial family therapy; and Angela Jeong, a first-year Master of Social Work (MSW) student at UCLA.