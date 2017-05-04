Little Tokyo Sparkle Set for May 13

Little Tokyo Sparkle/Nancy Kikuchi Volunteer Day, a community cleanup, will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the streets of Little Tokyo.

Volunteers will pick up trash, remove graffiti and sweep sidewalks as part of an effort to clean up Little Tokyo and continue the process of building the community.

Everyone will meet at JACCC Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St., at 9 a.m. Bring gloves, hat, water bottle and sunscreen; dress appropriately. Light lunch will be provided afterwards.

For more information or to sign up, go to www.bit.ly/sparklemay17. Donations can be made to Little Tokyo Public Safety Association, LTPSA Sparkle, 307 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. (Tax ID number 95-4416163)

Sponsors and supporters include: Little Tokyo Public Safety Association/Koban, Little Tokyo Business Association/BID, City Councilmember Jose Huizar, Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, Little Tokyo Service Center, Kizuna, Little Tokyo Historical Society, Sustainable Little Tokyo, LT Vibes, Little Tokyo Rotary Club, Japanese American National Museum, Metro/Go Little Tokyo, Visual Communications, Higashi Honganji, Historic Cultural Neighborhood Council, Café Dulce, Union Church, Japangeles, Little Tokyo Towers, Tuesday Night Project, Zenshuji, Koyasan, Little Tokyo Villa, Teramachi, Wolf and Crane, Fugetsudo, Nisei Week Foundation, Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress, Rafu Shimpo and Maryknoll.