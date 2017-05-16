Matsuri of Faith on May 20 in Torrance

TORRANCE — The 2017 Matsuri of Faith will be held on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance.

The annual spring festival will feature signature hand-crafted ethnic foods, including smoked tri-tip sandwiches, lau lau, shaved ice and malasadas, plus some new items: Chinese chicken salad and kalua pork.

There will be children’s games, door prizes, and entertainment throughout the day, and, back by popular demand, the silent auction.

Festival parking is off-site at Toyota Motor Sales (right into first lot, upper deck parking), North Lot/Structure P. There will be a free shuttle service — look for the signs.

For more information, call the church office at (310) 217-7000.