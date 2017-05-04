Meeting on JA Historic Context in L.A.

SurveyLA’s Japanese American historic context community meeting will held on Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Join the City of Los Angeles Office of Historic Resources for a meeting on the Japanese American context of the SurveyLA Asian American Historic Context Statement. The office will provide an overview of the context and the purpose of the historic context, currently in development.

Community members are invited to provide information regarding significant places, people, dates, and events associated with Los Angeles’ Japanese American history. The community’s participation is important and essential in ensuring that the context reflects a comprehensive history of the city.

Meetings for the Asian American Historic Context Statement have been held for the Chinese American, Filipino American, Thai American and Korean American communities.

The Office of Historic Resources in the Department of City Planning coordinates the city’s historic preservation activities and is undertaking the pioneering citywide historic resources survey, SurveyLA.

The event is free. RSVP online via www.eventbrite.com or contact Sara Delgadillo Cruz at [email protected]