Palos Verdes Library Seeking Immigrant Stories

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES — Your first impressions of America. Learning a new language. Being a child of immigrant parents. The Palos Verdes Library District invites you to join its Passages Project, an initiative to capture the images, voices and experiences of immigrants and their descendants.

A scanning event will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 12 to 3 p.m. in the Conference Room and Foyer of the Peninsula Center Library, 701 Silver Spur Rd. in Rolling Hills Estates.

A picture is worth a thousand words. Bring a favorite photo or two and have it scanned and added to the library’s digital archives. Whether your family has recently arrived or you’ve lived here your entire life, you play an essential part in our community’s diverse story and your photos help tell it. No registration necessary.

A storytelling event will be held on Tuesday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the Peninsula Center Library.

A voice can tell a story like no other. Capture your unique immigration story using the Listening Station, a tool designed by Berkeley-based StoryCenter. Your 15-to-30-minute recording will be preserved in the community archive and the California State Library’s archive for future generations to hear.

Space is limited. Apply online at http://storycenter.org/palosverdes.

For more information, contact Monique Sugimoto at [email protected] or

(310) 377-9584, ext 213 or visit www.pvld.org.

This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and from the California State Library.