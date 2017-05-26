Pasadena JCI BBQ Matsuri

PASADENA — BBQ Matsuri, a fundraiser for the Pasadena Japanese Cultural Institute, will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 5 p.m. at Pasadena Buddhist Temple, 1993 Glenrose Ave. in Pasadena.

Come enjoy a delicious barbecue dinner hosted by the Miss Pasadena JCI Committee and the Pasadena Nikkei Seniors. Serving as emcees will be 2017 Miss Pasadena JCI Tomi Okuno and 2016 Miss Pasadena JCI Julia Kiyomi Tani.

The Little Tokyo Dance Club is taking its show on the road and will lead ondo at the end of the event.

The cost is $20 for adults, $15 for PNS members, $12 for children (12 and under). Reserved seating available for groups of 10 or more. Walk-ins are welcome but seating is subject to availability. For more information, email [email protected]