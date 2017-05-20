Portraits by Steve Cavallo at Manzanar National Historic Site

An opening reception for “Looking Back, Seeing Ahead,” an exhibition by Artist-in-Residence Steve Cavallo will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Manzanar National Historic Site, 5001 Highway 395 between Independence and Lone Pine.

Carvallo (www.stevecavallo.com) has worked for years to bring attention to human and civil rights issues, creating watercolors highlighting Holocaust survivors, Korean comfort women, and victims of human trafficking. For this series, he is focusing on Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II, including Sam Ono (Manzanar), Kay Sakai Nakao (Manzanar/Minidoka), Homer Yasui (Tule Lake), Lilly Kitamoto Kodama and Frances Kitamoto Ikegami (Manzanar/Minidoka), Jack Kunitomi (Manzanar/Heart Mountain) and Willie Ito (Topaz).

Manzanar History Association will provide light refreshments. Some of the people featured in the show will be present.

“Looking Back, Seeing Ahead” will be featured through October in recognition of the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 and the 25th anniversary of Manzanar National Historic Site.

For more information, call (760) 878-2194, ext. 3310 or visit www.nps.gov/manz or www.facebook.com/manzanarnationalhistoricsite.