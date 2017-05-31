Profiles in Courage

A free screening and discussion of “Unknown Warriors of World War II” will be held on Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

How do you tell a story that is beyond description? One that begins with mankind at its very worst, and unfolds to reveal a select few who rose up and showed mankind at its very best? That was the challenge presented to Emmy Award-winning Los Angeles news anchor David Ono. His answer was to profile the remarkable courage and kindness of the infantrymen who served in the Japanese American Army units in World War II. Ono will moderate a post-screening panel discussion.

Preceded at 10 a.m. by Go For Broke National Education Center (www.goforbroke.org) ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the Go For Broke Monument.

Screening is free with JANM or GFBNEC admission. RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.