‘Rabbit in the Moon’ Screening at Central Library

In celebration of Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Emiko Omori’s “Rabbit in the Moon” will be screened on Wednesday, May 24, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Meeting Room A, Central Library, 630 W. Fifth St. in Los Angeles.

Born in 1940, Omori was a year and a half old when her family was forced into the Poston concentration camp in Arizona. “Rabbit in the Moon” (1999), the documentary she made about her family and the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, has won numerous awards, including a national Emmy for outstanding historical programming.

For more information, visit www.lapl.org. For ADA accommodations, call (213) 228-7430 at least 72 hours prior to the event.