Reading of ‘Garage Door Opener’ in Oxnard

OXNARD — The Ventura County JACL presents a reading and discussion of Soji Kashiwagi’s dysfunctional family play “Garage Door Opener” on Saturday, June 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Oxnard Buddhist Temple Social Hall, 250 S. H St. in Oxnard.

The play is about Sansei siblings who have to go through their deceased parents’ home and garage. As they sift through dozens of empty tofu containers, kamaboko boards and broccoli rubber bands, Glenn and Sharon begin to uncover items from their past that they knew nothing about, and in the process gain a better understanding of their parents and themselves.

After the reading, Dr. Satsuki Ina, an expert on Japanese American family dynamics, will facilitate a dialogue about the play with Kashiwagi, and answer questions about issues such as camp and its after-effects on the Nisei, Sansei and subsequent generations, not bringing shame on the family, and decluttering one’s life of both emotional and physical baggage.

Donation: $15. Reserve seats by calling Anne at (805) 469-5487 or emailing [email protected]