Screening of ‘Visas and Virtue’ at Torrance Library

TORRANCE — In celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, “Visas and Virtue,” the 1997 Academy Award winner for best live-action short film, will be screened on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. at the Katy Geissert Civic Center Library, 3301 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance.

The film stars Chris Tashima, who also directed, as Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara, known as the “Japanese Schindler,” who saved 6,000 Polish and Lithuanian Jews from the Nazi death camps in 1940 by providing them with travel visas despite orders to the contrary from his government.

The program includes a discussion with playwright Tim Toyama, executive producer and co-screenwriter.

Admission is free. The library can be reached at (310) 618-5959.