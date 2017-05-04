Spring Festival Bazaar at BVUMC to Include EO 9066 Commemoration

ALAMEDA — The 58th annual Spring Festival Bazaar will be held on Sunday, May 7, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Buena Vista United Methodist Church, 2311 Buena Vista Ave. (at Park Street) in Alameda.

The free event is a celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Visitors can enjoy live music, an arts and crafts boutique, games for kids, a raffle, and cultural activities for all ages. The menu will include chicken teriyaki barbecue, sushi, manju, kalbi, lumpia and much more.

“Sanctuary: A Sacred Space for Remembrance, Redress and Resilience,” a special program and exhibition commemorating the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, will take place inside the Sancutary. The schedule is as follows:

1 p.m. — Remembrance: personal stories of World War II incarceration and legacies for a new generation with Buena Vista UMC members Jo Takata, Mary and Wendy Hanamura, Judy Furuichi

2 p.m. — Redress: historical pursuit for justice and implications for legal and policy issues today, with Rev. Michael Yoshii (moderator), Assemblymember Rob Bonta, Alameda Vice Mayo Malia Vella, civil rights attorney Don Tamaki

3 p.m. — Resilience: spirituality and community, a source of resilience in movement-building efforts with Rev. Yoshii (moderator); Eddy Zheng, Asian Prisoners Support Committee; Rev. Deborah Lee, Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity; Lara Kiswani, Arab Resource Organizing Center

Free parking available at City Garage, 1416 Oak St.

For more information, call (510) 522-2688.