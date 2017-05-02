‘The Furutas’ to Air on PBS World

“Our American Family: The Furutas of Historic Wintersburg” will air on the PBS World Channel nationwide in observance of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Pioneers who journeyed across the Pacific to a new life in California more than a century ago, Charles and Yukiko Furuta established a goldfish farm at Historic Wintersburg in Huntington Beach, a Japanese American community now designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Broadcast dates are Tuesday, May 2, at 9:30 p.m.; Wednesday, May 3, at 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, at 4:30 p.m.; Monday, May 8, at 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Check http://worldchannel.org for stations and schedule for your time zone.

This is the third year the documentary has aired, and it is now available in all 50 states on public television. It has just been released on Amazon Prime in the U.S. (https://www.amazon.com/Our-American-Family/dp/B06VXWQX8N) and in Japan (https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B06VY6WMNB).

“I think my grandfather would be honored to know our family was featured in ‘Our American Family,’” said Norman Furuta, grandson of Charles Furuta.

For more information, visit http://historicwintersburg.blogspot.com/2017/04/our-american-family-furutas-of-historic.html.