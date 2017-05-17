‘Wonder Women: A Talk on Diversity’ on May 18

Kollaboration Los Angeles will present “Wonder Women: A Talk on Diversity” on Thursday, May 18, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Opodz, 362 E. Second St. in Little Tokyo.

Influential women in entertainment who are inspiring role models for many Asian Americans will discuss their heritage, challenges they’ve faced in their journeys, identity, and their inspiring journeys to self-growth and conquering their craft. The panelists are:

• Christine Chen, longtime production director at the popular YouTube channel Wong Fu Productions, who has her own YouTube channel, Peaches and Tea.

• Keiko Agena, who is best known for playing Lane Kim in “Gilmore Girls” and has a recurring role on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why.”

• Lena Khan, director/writer/producer of “The Tiger Hunter,” who also directed the short films “A Land Called Paradise,” “The Sleeper Cell” and “Circumstance.”

• Rebecca Sun (moderator), senior reporter for The Hollywood Reporter and former reporter for Sports Illustrated.

Free and open to public, but space is limited. RSVP to [email protected]