Workshop on Online Security, Identity Theft Prevention

A free educational workshop for seniors and their caregivers will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple, located at 505 E. Third St. in Little Tokyo.

The event is free and open to the public. The program will be presented in English with simultaneous interpretation in Japanese.

We use technology every day for entertainment, convenience, staying in touch with families and friends, and obtaining news and information. It is often difficult to tell the difference between legitimate websites and malicious sites created by scammers.

Join Little Tokyo Service Center as it welcomes Matthew Kobata from American Century Investments, who will help demystify the tactics scammers use and explain how to protect yourself from their fraudulent schemes.

A free bulk shredding truck to safely dispose of your old documents will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit www.LTSC.org and or call LTSC at (213) 473-3035.