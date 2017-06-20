A Starry Night

“Stars for Budokan,” an enka concert, will take place on Saturday, June 24, at 1 and 4:30 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Co-sponsored by the All United States Kendo Federation and Little Tokyo Service Center and produced by Eiko Fujino, this variety show will feature some of the most popular enka singers from Japan — Sasa Midori (above left), Nyc Nyusa (above right), Yuji Matsuoka (below center), Misao (below left), and Masaru Fujimoto (below right).

All proceeds will benefit the Terasaki Budokan, a multi-sport and activity center to be built in Little Tokyo by the fall of 2018. Admission to each concert: $50 VIP, $35 general.

For tickets, contact Fujino at (213) 880-5093 or visit www.budokanofLA.org.