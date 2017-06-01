‘Akira’ at the Nuart

The R-rated animated feature “Akira” (1988, 124 minutes) will be screened on Friday, June 2, at 11:59 p.m. at the Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd. (just west of the 405 Freeway), Los Angeles.

At the time of its original release, “Akira” was the most expensive animated film ever produced in Japan. Based on the best-selling graphic novel by director Katsuhiro Otomo (“Steamboy”), it’s is a tough, gritty, violent science fiction adventure set in post-apocalyptic Tokyo — a city overrun by motorcycle gangs and a destructive telepathic force. Filled with action, amazing special effects and eye-popping visuals, “Akira” set the standard for state-of-the-art anime.

The voice cast includes Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama and Mitsuo Iwata. In Japanese with English subtitles.

Tickets are $11. For more information, visit www.landmarktheatres.com.