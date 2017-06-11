Ashley Yamauchi Homicide Case Aired on TV Crime Show

SAN RAFAEL — The San Rafael Police Department issued the following statement on April 18.

On Dec. 16, 2008, Ashley Yamauchi was found murdered in a parking lot behind a local San Rafael bar. SRPD detectives and officers have been investigating this unsolved homicide for more than eight years. The killer of Ms. Yamauchi has not been identified despite hundreds of interviews and other investigative leads.

In March of 2017, a representative of “Crime Watch Daily,” a nationally syndicated true-crime information show, contacted SRPD and asked for our cooperation in creating some awareness of this case. After some consideration it was determined that this show could help identify new leads or persuade people with knowledge of the murder or killer to detectives.

“Crime Watch Daily” came to the Detective Bureau of the San Rafael Police Department and filmed interviews with members of the community and department.

The “Crime Watch Daily” show airs on April 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. on KRON 4. It can also be found on their website, https://crimewatchdaily.com/videos/0-4o63ebe5/

Anyone with information on Ashley’s murder is encouraged to contact the San Rafael Police Department by calling (415) 458-2399 or leaving a message at [email protected] A $50,000 reward has been obtained for arrest and conviction of Ashley’s killer.

Media or other non-lead questions may be called into the business office number at (415) 485-3000.