Badge of Honor

Edward Kunimasa (left) and Remy Chu, Jr. stand in front of the log and ax that represent completing the Wood Badge, a leadership course for adult scouting leaders. Chu is scoutmaster of Troop 568 and Kunimasa is assistant scoutmaster of Troop 568 in San Gabriel. Upon completion of the training program, the scout leaders receive a certificate, a neckerchief, a leather slide and two small wooden beads on a leather cord. All these items carry a special significance to scouting. Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the modern scouting movement, designed the course so that scouters could learn the skills and methods of scouting in a practical way. They were recognized at a ceremony on May 19 at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church in San Gabriel, charter organization for Boy Scout Troop 568 and Cub Scout Pack 568.

