Bonsai Demonstration at Nakaoka Center

GARDENA — Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai announces a bonsai demonstration with Tak Shimazu, bonsai enthusiast and master, on Friday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Shimazu immigrated from Japan in 1968 and currently resides in Riverside. Some years back, he retired from his business of 40 years, Tak’s Gardening Service, and he now dedicates many hours of his day to bonsai.

Shimazu studied bonsai under John Naka and Harry Hirao, and in 2013 he traveled back to Japan to freshen up his bonsai skills by studying at a famous nursery. He is considered a master at working with pine and juniper, and an expert at grafting.

He has taught bonsai and held bonsai demonstrations throughout Southern California for various bonsai clubs and events. He has also been a headliner at the Golden State Bonsai Federation.

Join Dai Ichi Club members as Shimazu works on an Itoigawa juniper. For more information, visit www.daiichibonsaikai.com.