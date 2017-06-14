Bridging Communities Iftar at JACCC

The Bridging Communities Iftar will be held on Thursday, June 15, at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by program, prayer and dinner from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Break the fast with us in the month of Ramadan,” organizers said. “We will be breaking bread, building community, reflecting on the momentum of resistance and solidarity of this past year, and looking forward to the future of the Bridging Communities Solidarity Arts Fellowship. Let’s all take time to rejuvenate through delicious dinner and a program with community speakers and artists.”

Food will be provided by community caterer Super Smash Buns.

The Bridging Communities Iftar is a collaborative program hosted by multiple organizations that belong to the Vigilant Love network. Vigilant Love (#VigilantLOVE) is a community-based grassroots network where community voices can be heard, validated and mobilized into collective action that centers on the needs of those most impacted by Islamophobia. Vigilant Love creatively organizes grassroots solidarity and movement to ensure the safety and justice of communities impacted by Islamophobia and violence.

The mission of the BC Solidarity Arts Fellowship is:

– To build the social consciousness of Muslim and Japanese American communities through a fellowship that provides leadership development, mentorship and community organizing skills to college students.

– To expose the communities to shared narratives across time and space through field trips to sites of power control and liberation.

– To create spaces where individuals can utilize the arts to share their personal narratives as linked to the stories of their communities.

BC partners: Vigilant Love, CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) Greater Los Angeles Chapter, JACL Pacific Southwest District, Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress.

Community sponsors: Jewish Voice for Peace, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Los Angeles, Kizuna, Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative, White People 4 Black Lives/Showing Up for Racial Justice affiliate, Los Angeles.

Early bird price is $25; $30 at the door. For more information, email [email protected] Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.