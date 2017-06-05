Diabetes Prevention, Osteoarthritis Talk at Nakaoka Center

GARDENA — The Gardena Pioneer Project will present an educational seminar featuring three speakers from Torrance Memorial Medical Center on Sunday, June 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

The speakers are:

• Julie Semper, RN, MSN, CNS, diabetes clinical nurse specialist. She has a master’s degree in nursing from San Francisco State University and clinical nurse specialist certificate from University of San Diego. She will discuss diabetes, which can lead to many health problems, and address how you can prevent diabetes with small changes to your lifestyle.

• Naohiko Shimada, physical therapist. He has a master’s degree in physical therapy, a specialist certification in neurologic physical therapy, and a certification in vestibular rehabilitation, and has practiced physical therapy for 14 years. He will discuss osteoarthritis suffered in the knees, hips, back, ankle, neck and shoulders.

• Mark Falvey, OTR, an occupational therapist, will discuss arthritis of the hands.

The seminar is open to the public, admission is free and no reservations are required. Refreshments will be provided. Translation will be provided for the Japanese-speaking. The speakers will be available for a limited time to answer some individual questions at the end of the program.

This event is co-sponsored by the Gardena Pioneer Project and the Senior Citizens’ Bureau of the City of Gardena.