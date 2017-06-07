Free Legal Clinic in Irvine

IRVINE — The Japanese American Bar Association joins with Orange County Japanese American Association (OCJAA) to host a free legal clinic for the public on Sunday, June 11, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Irvine Yamaha Music School, 4620 Barranca Pkwy. in Irvine.

Attendees in need of legal information and advice will be able to meet with volunteer attorneys for brief consultations at no charge. Translators will be available to assist Japanese-speaking attendees. Attorneys typically have expertise in areas such as family law, immigration, consumer rights, landlord/tenant, estate planning, and contract disputes.

The clinic is co-sponsored by Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles in cooperation with the Consulate General of Japan.

Appointments are required. For information and appointments, call OCJAA at (714) 730-3551.