Gathering of Islanders

The 46th annual Terminal Islanders Picnic was held June 11 at George Bellis Park in Buena Park. The event included bento lunches, entertainment by L.A. Kayo and Bob Aisley’s group, games and races for children, a raffle, “Tanko Bushi” (coal miners’ dance), odori and a traditional mochi-maki (tossing mochi). Nisei attendees who had lived on Terminal Island posed for a group photo. Terminal Island was a Japanese fishing village in the Port of Los Angeles whose residents were the first to be evicted from their homes less than a week after the signing of Executive Order 9066 in 1942. (Photo by Grace Bennett)

