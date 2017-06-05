Hawaii Governor: ‘We Will Continue to Lead’

HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. David Ige issued the following statement Thursday in response to President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord:

“Hawaii and other Pacific Islands are already experiencing the impact of rising sea levels and natural disasters. That’s why my administration and the Legislature are already taking concrete steps to implement the Paris Accord. Hawaii will continue to fulfill its kuleana (responsibility) on reaching our energy, water, land and other sustainability goals to make island Earth a home for all.

“The innovation economy is driven by technology, clean energy, and green jobs. We will continue to lead on this transformation and work collaboratively with people around the world.”