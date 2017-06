Boy Scout Troop 719, sponsored by Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance, held its 48th annual Pancake Breakfast on April 23 at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. Guests enjoyed pancakes (some with blueberries or chocolate chips), ham, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. The walls of the dining room were lined with photos and memorabilia of Troop 719’s activities over the past decades. (Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Tags