JACL National Convention to Be Held in D.C.

The Japanese American Citizens League will host the 48th annual National Convention, “Our Story: Resilience, Remembrance, Resolve,” in Washington, D.C. from July 6 to 9.

In remembrance of the 75th anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signing of Executive Order 9066, which forced 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry into incarceration camps without due process, the 2017 convention will feature an opening reception with an exclusive viewing at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History of “Righting a Wrong,” highlighting the experience of Japanese Americans during World War II. Original pages from the Executive Order 9066 on loan from the National Archives will be displayed during this private reception.

In addition, Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Kenichiro Sasae and his wife Nobuko will open their home to convention attendees when they host the Ambassador’s Residence Reception. The residence has hosted a number of high-profile and exclusive events, including a reception for the 2013 JACL National Convention. During the reception, the Governor Ralph Carr Award will be awarded.

A former governor of Colorado, Carr advocated for the constitutional rights of Japanese Americans and encouraged Coloradans to welcome Japanese Americans following Pearl Harbor — a politically unpopular position at the time. The award honors outstanding leaders who personify his legacy of working towards racial justice and promotion of civil rights.

Convention attendees will also be invited to the elegant Sayonara Banquet, participate in engaging workshops, and attend plenary sessions focusing on key issues currently affecting the nation.

For registration information, visit https://jacl.org/2017convention/.

The convention will be held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel, 2500 Calvert St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20008.