‘Japan’s Winter Wildlife’ at GLA JACL Meeting

GARDENA — Documentary filmmaker Jackie Baird-Bunker will present “Japan’s Winter Wildlife” at a meeting of the Greater L.A. Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League on Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at Merit Park Recreation Hall, 58 Merit Park Dr. (off 158th Street, near Pacific Square) in Gardena.

During the winter a few years ago, Baird-Bunker filmed Japanese snow monkeys in the Japanese Alps and various animals on Hokkaido – hundreds of Japanese cranes and whooper swans, Steller’s sea eagles, sika deer, red fox and others.

All are welcome. For information, contact Louise at (310) 327-3169 or [email protected]