Japantown Foundation to Open 2017 Grants Period

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Japantown Foundation will start accepting applications on July 14 from qualified organizations for grants of up to $10,000.

The application deadline is Aug. 18.

The Japantown Foundation provides grants for programs and for planning purposes. Applicants must choose one type of grant for their submission.

The application forms are available now. To download the form in Word format or PDF, click here.

These grants are made possible through the original endowments by Kintetsu Enterprises of America, Jack Hirose, Hats and Amey Aizawa, Union Bank, and Minami Tamaki LLP. The foundation also uses proceeds from its annual Osechi Ryori New Year’s Celebration Fundraiser, supported by generous sponsors and guests.

Another significant portion of the funds available for these grants comes from a philanthropic partnership with Hotel Kabuki. The foundation receives funds raised through the hotel’s You Can Make a Difference program, which asks guests to make a donation when they stay at the property.

The Japantown Foundation expresses appreciation to the Hotel Kabuki and to General Manager Craig Waterman for continuing this valuable partnership. Waterman is also a member of the foundation’s board.

Since 2007, the foundation has provided more than $700,000 in funding to the community.

To be notified about grants program updates, join the email list by clicking here.

Questions about the grants program may be directed to Japantown Foundation board member Diane Matsuda at [email protected]