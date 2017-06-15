LGBTQ Seminar/Workshop at Gardena Buddhist Church

GARDENA — Gardena Buddhist Church will present “Ichi-Mi” (“Being One in Flavor”), a half-day seminar and workshop on LGBTQ inclusion, on Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The event, which is open to the public, is sponsored by the GBC Jodo Shinshu Education and Culture Committee. It will include group discussions and a panel discussion.

Event organizers explained the title: “Jodo Shinshu teaches and affirms the truth that all life has meaning and value. In terms of the image being created by Shinran Shonin in his Shoshinge, for Jodo Shinshu it does not matter where the drop of water may have come from. It could be from a small river or a large one, a beautiful river or a dirty one. These distinctions do not matter. Once the water enters into the ocean, all the waters become part of the same ocean. This is the equality of all life that Jodo Shinshu is trying to help us to see, encounter and participate in.”

The church is located at 1517 W. 166th St. in Gardena. For more information, contact the church office at (310) 327-9400.