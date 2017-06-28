‘Lives of Venice Japanese Americans’ on June 29

The Venice Historical Society is inviting you to hear personal accounts and watch film clips of Japanese American life before, during and after their World War II incarceration.

Attendees will see a rare glimpse of Venice Japanese Americans sharing their memories. What did they do for a living before being detained by the War Relocation Authority? What were their experiences while in camp? What did children and teenagers do for fun? How did they start over after camp? There will be an opportunity to hear the answers first-hand from those who lived through those times.

This memorable evening is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the modern Oakwood Recreation Center, 7th and California avenues in Venice (enter on 7th Street). Admission is $5 for VHS members, $8 for non-members. Street parking available.

For further information call (310) 967-5170 or go online to www.venicehistoricalsociety.org.