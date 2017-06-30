Magical Night of Music

The harmony of beautiful music and fine dining were celebrated at the Asia America Symphony Association and Guild’s annual Bravo Awards Gala on June 11. King’s Hawaiian Bakery & Restaurant, Leonard Kim of Cherrystone’s Restaurant and Catering, and Darryl Tanikawa, AASA executive director, were honored for their community service and philanthropy. Below: Stella Miyamura of King’s Hawaiian is recognized by (from right) David Benoit, AASA music director, Deputy Consul General Kazutoshi Hayashi, and emcee David Ono of ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

The D.K. Kim Foundation also awarded scholarships to Asia America Symphony Youth Orchestra musicians: $10,000 — Justin Cheung, principal cello; $10,000 – Kathleen Moran, principal bassoon; $5,000 – Tsuyoshi Wu, trombone; $1,000 – Nicholas Ezpeleta, principal percussion.

Photos by ERIC HAYASHI