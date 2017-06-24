Marching with Pride

The San Gabriel Valley Asian Pacific Islander Chapter of PFLAG (formerly known as Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), along with API Equality-LA, API Community United in Resistance and other groups, were among about 100,000 marchers on Sunday in the annual Gay Pride march, which this year became #ResistMarch because of the current political climate. The event began at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, then moved to the heart of West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard. The contingent included Marsha Aizumi, who co-authored “Two Spirits, One Heart” with her transgender son, Aiden, and serves on PFLAG’s National Board of Directors and Diversities and Inclusion Task Force.

“The mission is to march in unity with those who believe that America’s strength is its diversity,” organizers said in a prepared statement. “Not just LGBTQ people but all Americans and dreamers will be wrapped in the Rainbow Flag with unique, diverse, intersectional voices gathering together. We are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. We are people of color. We are people of different faiths. We are people of all genders and no gender. We are immigrants. We are dreamers. We are people with disabilities. We are parents. We are allies.”