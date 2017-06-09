Memorial Service to Be Held for Elk Grove Teen

ELK GROVE — Emily Natsumi Uyeno, 18, died on May 29 after suffering injuries in a jet skiing accident at Lake Comanche.

According to the Amador County Sheriff’s Department, Uyeno collided with a jet ski driven by a 21-year-old man about 1 p.m. Shortly after the crash, the man waved over a deputy on boat patrol. The deputy pulled Uyeno out of the water and performed CPR on her until medical personnel arrived. She was taken to Sutter Amador Hospital, where she later died.

Born to Eric and Sara Uyeno on March 20, 1999 in Vallejo, she is survived by her grandparents, Tom and Diana Oldfield, Fred Dominguez, Richard and Claudia Uyeno; parents, Eric and Sara Uyeno; siblings, Joseph Lavin and Allison Oldfield; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Uyeno graduated from Rio Cazadero High School in Elk Grove just days before her death.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time of loss,” Elk Grove Unified spokeswoman Xanthi Pinkerton said shortly after the accident. “According to the staff and principal at Rio, she was a great and cheerful student. Additional counseling services will be provided for students and staff … when summer school starts at Rio and will be available for as long as it is needed.”

“She loved to travel and always lived her life to the fullest,” her family said in her obituary notice. “She had a bright, beautiful, outgoing personality that could not be suppressed.”

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 10, at 2:30 p.m. at Saint Peters Lutheran Church, 8701 Elk Grove Florin Rd. in Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, attendees are asked to make a donation in Uyeno’s memory to Team “Doing it for Diana” walking for the ALS Foundation.