Metal Weapons Banned from Convention Center During Anime Expo

The Los Angeles Police Department and AEG have mandated the ban of metal weapons on the sales show floor at the upcoming Anime Expo.

Anime Expo has complied with this recent mandate. Costume swords, daggers, and other metal weapons can still be purchased on site; however, to ensure attendees’ safety, fulfillment will be available at a designated location to be divulged upon sale or by mail. Non-metal props will still be allowed to be part of the show.

Always conscious of attendees’ security, AX has been in communication with both the LAPD and AEG throughout preparations for Anime Expo and has adhered to all requests made to public safety. This is an additional precaution to ensure the safety of all attending Anime Expo.

Attendees bringing prop weapons must have them checked before entering the event. Weapons check locations will be available outside the venue. For more information about Anime Expo’s weapons policy and weapon check locations, visit http://bit.ly/2sB96XL.

Anime Expo, hosted by the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation, will be held July 1 to 4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles. It will feature a screening of “We Are X” and Q&A with X Japan’s Yoshiki; Anisong World Matsuri; and Bandai Namco video game producers Yasuhiro Fukaya and Yusuke Tomizawa.

For more information, visit www.anime-expo.org.