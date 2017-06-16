‘Miso Made Easy’ at JACCC

A “Miso Made Easy” workshop will be held on Sunday, June 25, in the Garden Room at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Demonstration from 10 to 11 a.m. ($20). Hands-on class from 1 to 3 p.m. ($95).

Miso-making is the “gateway” introduction to Japanese ferments. Simple to make and with only three ingredients, the only difficult part is to remain patient while waiting for nature to do its thing.

The hands-on class will cover how to make your own batch of miso. Participants will also make a simple “Ichiban Dashi” stock from scratch, and discover how simple it is to create better-than-restaurant quality miso soup at home.

Instructor Yoko Maeda Lamn is a Los Angeles County-certified master food preserver and an instructor at the Institute of Domestic Technology.

This class is a collaboration between the JACCC and the Institute of Domestic Technology.

For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org.