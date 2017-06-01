‘Nick Ut: Beyond the Napalm Girl’ at JANM

The Japanese American National Museum and Asian American Journalists Association will present “Nick Ut: Beyond the Napalm Girl” on Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at JANM, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

On June 8, 1972, Associated Press photographer Nick Ut took one of the most iconic images of the 20th century: a crying Vietnamese girl fleeing after a napalm bomb attack. Ut was just 21 years old when he captured that shot, for which he won the Pulitzer Prize. The image, however, was just one of tens of thousands of photographs taken during a career that spanned more than 50 years.

Ut retired earlier this year from AP’s Los Angeles bureau, where he was known by virtually every reporter, photographer, cameraman, anchor, and public official. Join ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor David Ono for an intimate talk with Ut about his life beyond “the napalm girl” and the decades he spent chronicling the transformation of LA and America.

Space is limited. This program is free, but RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.