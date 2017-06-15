‘Princess Mononoke’ at Art Theatre Long Beach

LONG BEACH — “Princess Mononoke” (1997, 2 hours and 13 minutes) will be shown on June 16 at 11 p.m. and June 17 at 1 p.m. at Art Theatre Long Beach, 2025 E. 4th St. in Long Beach.

The Friday screening will be in Japanese with English subtitles; the Saturday screening will be dubbed in English.

“Princess Mononoke,” an epic historical fantasy anime film written and directed by Hayao Miyazaki and produced by Studio Ghibli, is essentially a statement on the ecological devastation brought on by human advancement.

While protecting his village from rampaging boar-god/demon, a confident young warrior, Ashitaka, is stricken by a deadly curse. To save his life, he must journey to the forests of the west. Once there, he’s embroiled in a fierce campaign that humans were waging on the forest. The ambitious Lady Eboshi and her loyal clan use their guns against the gods of the forest and a brave young woman, Princess Mononoke, who was raised by a wolf-god. Ashitaka sees the good in both sides and tries to stem the flood of blood. This is met be animosity by both sides as they each see him as supporting the enemy.

For more information, call (562) 438-5435 or visit http://arttheatrelongbeach.com.