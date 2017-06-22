Registration to Open for 2017 S.F. Aloha Run

SAN FRANCISCO — Registration opens July 1 for the 2017 San Francisco Aloha Run, which will be held Sunday, Sept. 24, at Crissy Field, Presidio of San Francisco.

With a spectacular view of the Golden Gate Bridge, runners/walkers of all abilities will enjoy the incredible scenery of Crissy Field, Hawaiian-style music and entertainment, tasty aloha treats, and children’s activities.

All runners/walkers will receive a S.F. Aloha Run dry weave runner’s shirt and wonderful goodies from the sponsors. Beverages and Hawaiian-style snacks will be provided at the Post-Aloha Run Celebration at Crissy Field.

Bring the entire family, including your canine buddy, for this fun and healthy event, which will include special kids’ activities for younger athletes and doggie treats for your four-legged companion.

The 10k and 5k run/walk will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Limited event-day registration may be available beginning at 6:30 a.m.

The Keiki Run will begin at 10 a.m., and the Tot Trot will start immediately after the Keiki Run.

Both the 5K and the 10K start on Old Mason Street across from Sports Basement. Runners make a left through the East Beach parking lot and then a left on the San Francisco Bay Trail, which parallels the water. The turnaround is located just before Fort Point.

Runners make their way back on the paved path next to Old Mason Street. 5K runners will make a left to cut through Crissy Field and make their way to the finish while 10K runners will continue straight for a second loop before finishing through Crissy Field just like the 5Kers. This route is fast, flat and scenic with beautiful views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands, Alcatraz and more.

Keiki runners, ages 7-13, will dash along a dedicated one-mile course and special champion finish line. The youngest athletes, ages 2-6, will enjoy a dedicated 100-yard dash with a special aloha finish line.

Japanese Community Youth Council (JCYC) will use funds raised or donated by participants (in addition to entrance fees) to assist high school students throughout San Francisco through scholarship awards. Scholarship applicants will be required to complete an application, write an essay, and obtain letters of recommendation. Awards will be made based on academic achievement, community involvement, and financial need. Scholarship awards will prioritize low-income, first-generation college students.

For more information, go to http://sfaloharun.org.