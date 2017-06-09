Ronin-Expo in Little Tokyo

The first annual Ronin-Expo will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

The event, which is devoted to bringing the community closer together by providing a stage for all talents, will feature:

• Artist, fashion design, cosplay and swapmeet tables

• Live entertainment, including musical bands, cosplay masquerade and a fashion show

• Panels and workshops

• Food trucks, including Okamoto Kitchen (on San Pedro Street between Second and Third streets)

• Guests of honor, including Bitter Black, KeltonFX, Dorothy Elias-Fahn, Yoshi Sudarso, Darrel Guilbeau, Tiffany Fujii, Nips, Kira Buckland

• Special guests, including Captain’s Savvy Singalong Crew, The Corps Dance Crew, Burai Productions, Lovely Rushers, Beacon Academy, Summoner’s Café,

For more information, visit www.ronin-expo.org.

Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door (three for $33, online orders only), $25 at the door, $15 after 6 p.m., and free for kids under 12 (limit three kids per adult). To buy passes, go to www.ronin-expo.org/attendees.