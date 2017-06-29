Senshin Bon Odori This Saturday

Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St. in Los Angeles, will hold its annual Obon observance on Saturday, July 1.

Hatsubon service for those who have passed since the last Obon will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by Bon Odori at 7 p.m. with taiko accompaniment. A raffle drawing will be held.

Omairi in the Hondo and Sento Shogon (lighting of 1,000 oil lamps) start at 9 p.m., followed by otoki in the temple hall. The Nokotsudo will be open to the public. Horaku by Kinnara Taiko starts at 10 p.m.

For more information, call (323) 731-4617 or visit www.senshimtemple.org.