Sneak Preview of ‘In This Corner of the World’

Japan Foundation Los Angeles will present a special sneak preview of the animated feature “In This Corner of the World” (129 minutes) on Saturday, July 1, at 1:30 p.m. at 5757 Wilshire Blvd., M101, in Los Angeles.

Director Sunao Katabuchi and producer Taro Maki will be present for Q&A.

An empowering coming-of-age tale based on the award-winning manga by Fumiyo Kouno, “In This Corner of the World” is a captivating story about the resilience and triumph of the human spirit. Bolstered by emotionally resonant storytelling and exquisite hand-drawn animation, this acclaimed animated feature recently won the coveted Animation of the Year award at this year’s 40th Japan Academy Prize.

A young lady named Suzu Urano moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima in 1944 to live with her husband’s family. Her life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin this heart-warming and inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.

Katabuchi began his career working closely with Hayao Miyazaki before directing his own animated films, including the acclaimed animated features “Mai Mai Miracle” and “Princess Arete.”

“In This Corner of the World” opens this August in select U.S. cinemas nationwide. For more information, visit http://InThisCorneroftheWorld.com.